Letter to all MPS employees cautions of possible layoffs

The chief financial officer of the Montgomery Public Schools intervention issued an advisory to each of the school system's employees Friday ahead of their spring break.More >>
The first prong of Gov. Kay Ivey's four-pronged school safety plan is the only part that needs legislative approval, and the idea passed out of committee on Wednesday.More >>
A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday regarding a lawsuit filed by the Alabama Education Association against members of the Alabama Public Charter School Commission.More >>
Officials with the Montgomery Public Schools system says it is postponing until further notice several previously scheduled public meetings regarding school closures and rezoning issues.More >>
Elmore County Superintendent Richard Dennis confirms Wetumpka Middle School was placed on a soft lockdown Wednesday morning related to an unsubstantiated threat about a school shooting on social media.More >>
The Alabama Education Association has filed a lawsuit against LEAD Academy, Montgomery's first approved charter school.More >>
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's has upgraded its financial outlook on Alabama State University from "negative" to "stable", according to a statement released Tuesday by the university. However, S&P has lowered its long-term rating...More >>
Math is often a class in school that students are not very fond of, but one educator in Montgomery is helping her kids fall in love with the subject before they head off to college.More >>
The City of Dothan plans to perform a threat assessment to determine the best safety practices to keep students safe.More >>
Charles Henderson High School’s theater department in Troy is one of only 50 schools in the country to win a $10,000 grant tied the R.I.S.E. American grant Initiative.More >>