AL Assoc. of School Boards speaks out on guns in schools

Toys 'R' Us are having a hard time competing with video games online sellers, such as Amazon.More >>
Toys 'R' Us are having a hard time competing with video games online sellers, such as Amazon.More >>
Uber has removed driving privileges for a man accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach.More >>
Uber has removed driving privileges for a man accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach.More >>
High water from the Mississippi River caused two pumps at the water treatment plant next to General DeWitt Spain Airport to fail.More >>
High water from the Mississippi River caused two pumps at the water treatment plant next to General DeWitt Spain Airport to fail.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.More >>
Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.More >>
South Korean President Moon Jae-in says a planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be a "historical milestone".More >>
South Korean President Moon Jae-in says a planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be a "historical milestone".More >>
Two motions were filed to the Alabama Supreme Court Friday afternoon on behalf of the Town of Pike Road and Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone.More >>
Two motions were filed to the Alabama Supreme Court Friday afternoon on behalf of the Town of Pike Road and Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone.More >>
A woman has been charged and two men are wanted after a 3-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Thursday night in Selma.More >>
A woman has been charged and two men are wanted after a 3-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Thursday night in Selma.More >>