AL Assoc. of School Boards speaks out on guns in schools

The Alabama Association of School Boards is speaking out on what they think should be done about school safety. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Just weeks ago, a gunman opened fire at a high school in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people and injuring others. Just days ago, there was yet another school shooting, only this time a little closer to home in Birmingham.

Now, the Alabama Association of School Boards is speaking out on what they think should be done.

"The last thing that we want to do is to just throw bills and policies at the wall to see what sticks," said Dana Vandiver, the director of public relations for the AASB. "So, we really advocate for measured, deliberate decision making."

Just a few weeks ago, President Donald Trump proposed arming teachers as a good way to secure schools, but not everyone agrees that's the right path to take, including Vandiver.

“There’s been a lot of talk about arming teachers. I will say that if you look at the two groups of people who have been most outspoken against that, those two groups are teachers and law enforcement. And I think that’s very telling," Vandiver said. "We want teachers to be in the classroom focusing on the many tasks that they already have on their plate and that’s educating students.”

Vandiver said what schools need to focus on is getting ahead of the problem before it arises.

“We really would like to see a focus on mental health in schools, providing school the resources that they need to have personnel in place to identify children who are isolated so that they can get those kids the help they need before a tragedy happens.”

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.