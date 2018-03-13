AL Hospital Association promotes patient engagement during safety week

Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
Mack died of heart failure Monday in SC.More >>
Mack died of heart failure Monday in SC.More >>
The Texas graduate in civil engineering worked 41 years at Exxon, rising from an engineer to become CEO in 2006.More >>
The Texas graduate in civil engineering worked 41 years at Exxon, rising from an engineer to become CEO in 2006.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying students from Texas crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 at mile marker 57 near the Alabama/Florida line.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying students from Texas crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 at mile marker 57 near the Alabama/Florida line.More >>
Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.More >>
Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.More >>
The Texas graduate in civil engineering worked 41 years at Exxon, rising from an engineer to become CEO in 2006.More >>
The Texas graduate in civil engineering worked 41 years at Exxon, rising from an engineer to become CEO in 2006.More >>
The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.More >>
The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.More >>
AP Investigation: The Pentagon has no idea of the extent of the problem of sex assault among juveniles on military bases and no specific personnel or protocols in place to help young victims or offenders.More >>
AP Investigation: The Pentagon has no idea of the extent of the problem of sex assault among juveniles on military bases and no specific personnel or protocols in place to help young victims or offenders.More >>