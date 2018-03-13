AL Hospital Association promotes patient engagement during safet - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

AL Hospital Association promotes patient engagement during safety week

By Bethany Davis, Reporter / Anchor
This week is National Patient Safety Week (Source: Pixabay) This week is National Patient Safety Week (Source: Pixabay)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

This week is National Patient Safety Week, a week to make sure patients are getting the medical care they deserve, in the safest environment.

“Alabama’s hospitals are joining thousands of hospitals nationwide this week in celebrating National Patient Safety Week, March 11 through 17,” said Donald E. Williamson, MD, president of the Alabama Hospital Association. “It’s a great time to talk about the things being done to ensure optimal care in the safest environment, as well as to encourage patients and their families to become more active in their care,”

This year, the week is focusing on two critical issues: safety culture and patient engagement. Williamson notes there are several ways consumers of hospital care can find information about the care they are receiving and become more engaged in it.

“For the past 13 years, the federal government has been reporting hospital-specific quality information on a site called Hospital Compare,” said Williamson. “In order to make the information easier to find, our Association created a website with a link to the data, along with a link to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s hospital infection report. The site, JointheHealthJourney.com, also provides lists of questions for patients to ask their caregivers, suggestions of ways they can help prevent the spread of infections and other tools patients can use to help ensure safer care,”

For more information on patient safety, visit this website and click on “Quality Reports” and “Your Role.”

“Our hospitals work extremely hard every day to provide the best care possible,” added Williamson. “In fact, in the latest statewide hospital infection report, Alabama’s hospitals performed better than the nation in all four categories of infections reported. However, he adds that there’s always work to be done,”

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

