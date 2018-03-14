Elba High School's marching band heads to Chicago

Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
The grand opening of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Legacy Museum in downtown Montgomery will kick off with a two-day summit hosted by the Equal Justice Initiative.More >>
The grand opening of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Legacy Museum in downtown Montgomery will kick off with a two-day summit hosted by the Equal Justice Initiative.More >>
Elba High School’s Marching Tiger Band is headed to the Windy City, Chicago!More >>
Elba High School’s Marching Tiger Band is headed to the Windy City, Chicago!More >>