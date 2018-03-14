Elba High School's marching band heads to Chicago - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Elba High School's marching band heads to Chicago

By Randi Hildreth, Reporter
Students wave to Elba High School band members, who are on their way to Chicago! (Source: WSFA 12 News) Students wave to Elba High School band members, who are on their way to Chicago! (Source: WSFA 12 News)
The Elba High School Marching Tiger Band has been preparing for its trip to Chicago for two years. (Source: WSFA 12 News) The Elba High School Marching Tiger Band has been preparing for its trip to Chicago for two years. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
ELBA, AL (WSFA) -

Elba High School’s Marching Tiger Band is headed to the Windy City, Chicago! They started the roughly 12-and-a-half hour bus trip Wednesday afternoon with a community send-off. Once there, they march in Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“It’s great. We’re a small town. People aren’t expecting us to do much and going to Chicago is a big thing,” said band member Isaiah Daniels.

This is a trip that’s been two years in the making for the school.

“We’ve been fundraising and the community has done a great job stepping up to help make this possible where every kid can go,” added Band Director Shaun Hammonds.

“The amount of support we’ve gotten has been really amazing,” drum major Jessica Lewis expressed.

The community lined part of the school to send the 94 band students off on their trip, which included a police escort and lots of cheering from family and fellow classmates.

The band is used to putting on a show.

“We’re used to homecoming parades, Christmas parades,” Daniels remarked, but this time the audience will be a little larger.

“We have an expectation of about 800,000 in attendance to watch the parade,” Hammonds estimated.

“It’s a good way to end the year. It’s going to be a great experience,” Daniels added.

Students will also get a chance to visit some of Chicago’s tourist locations before they return Monday.

The parade will live stream on Chicago’s Channel 7 website at noon Saturday.

