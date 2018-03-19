Perry County school closed Monday after social media threat

A high school in Perry County closed Monday after an alleged threat was made on social media.

According to Perry County Superintendent John H. Heard III, Francis Marion School was closed Monday after someone posted an alleged threat to Facebook Sunday night. The post allegedly threatened to shoot up the school.

Authorities are investigating and there is a suspect but at this time it is unclear if it was a student.

Heard says a message was sent to all Francis Marion students and parents through the messaging system. The school plans to reopen Tuesday.

