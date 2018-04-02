Internet safety training sessions planned for Elmore County stud - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Internet safety training sessions planned for Elmore County students, parents

By Bethany Davis, Reporter / Anchor
Connect
Students will learn about the dangers of social media (Source: Pixabay images) Students will learn about the dangers of social media (Source: Pixabay images)
ECLECTIC, AL (WSFA) -

Eclectic Schools In Elmore County will hold a series of special training sessions about internet safety for both parents and students this week. 

Technology is everywhere giving children access to all kinds of images and information 24 hours a day, seven day’s a week and while this access can open many wonderful doors, it can also open up a lot of dangers. 

Eclectic guidance counselors want students to better understand that what they post on the internet is permanent and has lasting consequences. They also want parents to know the good and bad effects of a young person’s internet engagement, how to minimize the risks, and how to help children understand the best ways to use social media. 

Alabama State Bureau of Investigation Lt. Brooke Walker will be holding special presentations for both students and parents about the risks involved online and on social media, and the best ways to keep our children safe on the internet.

Lt. Walker will conduct internet-safety assemblies at each of the Eclectic schools this week for grades 3 through 12. 

The parents' information session will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Eclectic Middle School gym. 

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Ogunbowale encore! Final Four hero lifts Notre Dame to title

    Ogunbowale encore! Final Four hero lifts Notre Dame to title

    Sunday, April 1 2018 5:33 PM EDT2018-04-01 21:33:20 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 2:16 PM EDT2018-04-02 18:16:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw and her husband, Matt McGraw, arrive for the team's championship game against Mississippi State in the Final Four of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columb...(AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw and her husband, Matt McGraw, arrive for the team's championship game against Mississippi State in the Final Four of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columb...
    Mississippi State and Notre Dame have arrived in style, walking the red carpet into the arena a few hours before the championship game.More >>
    Mississippi State and Notre Dame have arrived in style, walking the red carpet into the arena a few hours before the championship game.More >>

  • Court: government can't block immigrant teens from abortion

    Court: government can't block immigrant teens from abortion

    Friday, March 30 2018 8:22 PM EDT2018-03-31 00:22:09 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 2:15 PM EDT2018-04-02 18:15:33 GMT
    A judge issued an order Friday evening barring the government from "interfering with or obstructing" pregnant minors' access to abortion counseling or abortions. (Source: Raycom Media)A judge issued an order Friday evening barring the government from "interfering with or obstructing" pregnant minors' access to abortion counseling or abortions. (Source: Raycom Media)
    A judge issued an order Friday evening barring the government from "interfering with or obstructing" pregnant minors' access to abortion counseling or abortions. (Source: Raycom Media)A judge issued an order Friday evening barring the government from "interfering with or obstructing" pregnant minors' access to abortion counseling or abortions. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A federal court in Washington is telling the Trump administration it can't interfere with the ability of pregnant teens in the country illegally and being held in federal custody to obtain abortions.

    More >>

    A federal court in Washington is telling the Trump administration it can't interfere with the ability of pregnant teens in the country illegally and being held in federal custody to obtain abortions.

    More >>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 2:15 PM EDT2018-04-02 18:15:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly