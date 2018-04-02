Internet safety training sessions planned for Elmore County students, parents

Eclectic Schools In Elmore County will hold a series of special training sessions about internet safety for both parents and students this week.

Technology is everywhere giving children access to all kinds of images and information 24 hours a day, seven day’s a week and while this access can open many wonderful doors, it can also open up a lot of dangers.

Eclectic guidance counselors want students to better understand that what they post on the internet is permanent and has lasting consequences. They also want parents to know the good and bad effects of a young person’s internet engagement, how to minimize the risks, and how to help children understand the best ways to use social media.

Alabama State Bureau of Investigation Lt. Brooke Walker will be holding special presentations for both students and parents about the risks involved online and on social media, and the best ways to keep our children safe on the internet.

Lt. Walker will conduct internet-safety assemblies at each of the Eclectic schools this week for grades 3 through 12.

The parents' information session will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Eclectic Middle School gym.

