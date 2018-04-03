AL kicks off April campaign raising awareness against sexual assault

Gov. Kay Ivey declared April as sexual assault awareness month on Tuesday. The announcement was made during the kickoff for the "Alabama Goes Teal" campaign.

The campaign raises awareness of sexual violence, working to prevent and eliminate sexual violence across the state. It’s led by a statewide nonprofit organization with 15-member rape crisis centers.

Officials say April is a time to acknowledge the important role that communities play in ending sexual violence. The hope is through this campaign, the public will become engaged in prevention options and victim services.

Maxwell Air Force Base also kicked off a sexual assault awareness and prevention month. SAAPM occurs every April and the “National Day of Action” is recognized on the first Tuesday of the month. Military and community leaders signed a River Region proclamation to unify forces and “Take a Stand Against Sexual Assault!”

