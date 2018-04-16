MPS has new app for parents and students

The MPS app is available for both Apple and Android phones. (Source: Pixabay images)

A new app for the Montgomery Public Schools system will help parents and students stay up-to-date on what's going on in the district.

When setting up the app on their phones, parents and students can choose the school they want information about then receive automatic messages about that school.

"It is an easy way to stay informed," said MPS Interim Superintendent Ann Roy Moore. "When important information is available, it shows up in the parent's pocket or purse. We are always looking for better ways to communicate with our parents and the community - this is certainly a user-friendly tool for anyone interested in MPS."

The app, available for both Apple and Android phones and tablets, can be found on Google Play and at the App Store as MPS-AL.

