2a USA expanding in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - 2A S.p.A., an Italian die-casting company, is planning a major expansion in Lee County, bringing more jobs to the area.
2a USA in Auburn is investing in a $15 million expansion. It will create 50 jobs and double the Auburn facility’s current die-casting area.
2a serves as a Tier 1 supplier to major producers of automobiles and heavy trucks.
2a USA found a home in Auburn in 2014 after acquiring a plant in Auburn Technology Park West. The company invested in state-of-the-art die casting and machining equipment at the facility, retaining 95 jobs, and soon, they'll be adding even more.
“So, with this expansion we are bringing the advanced technology that we have in out Italian plant to this area, thus contributing to the growth of the automotive industry in Auburn,” says Massimo Rovere, 2a USA Manager.
In Europe, 2a produces parts for major automotive and truck manufacturers including Porsche, AlfaRomeo, Maserati and Volvo Trucks.
2a will install new die-casting equipment. The first of these machines is scheduled to be operational in March 2020. The expansion process is underway, and applications are currently being accepted.
