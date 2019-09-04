Mayor says Selma servers back up after city system hack

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - All servers are back up after Selma’s New World System, which houses all the city’s financial records, employee information, and documents for other departments, was hacked over the weekend.
Mayor Darrio Melton confirmed the servers were up and now the city is waiting for New World to upload its databases onto the city’s system. Melton said that should start by Wednesday night or Thursday.
Melton said the FBI is involved in the investigation, and he believes someone “in house" was involved in the hack.
“We are putting measures in place now to make sure the city of Selma software system will have some of the strongest security system that we can afford for a city this size," he said. “Leading to the point that we will change things to having access to city computer system for employees. Certain sites we will prohibit employees from viewing unless they give us justification on why they need access to the sites. We are putting measures in place that will have more firewalls and security so we don’t have to worry about this problem in the future.”
The hacking impacted all the servers inside the city, and Melton said it delayed a number of services provided to citizens.
