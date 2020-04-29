Galaxy’s Edge soda bottles found at grocery store in Alabama

HARTFORD, Ala. (WSFA) - A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, special soda bottles were sold only by Disney.
Now, they have found their way to a grocery store in Hartford, Alabama.
Parker Trawick said he found the bottles at Tate’s Supermarket over the weekend.
“My girlfriend and her family visited Tate’s on Saturday and found them randomly so being the huge Disney fan and collector I am, I knew I had to go back and get some pics of it and get a few cases for myself,” Trawick said.
He took a few photos of the soda bottle display. According to a 2019 article on the Coca-Cola Company’s website, the orb-shaped bottles were designed exclusively for Galaxy’s Edge at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. The bottles resemble thermal detonators from the Star Wars universe, and their labels are printed in Aurebesh, the written language in Star Wars.
Trawick said the cases he bought contain sodas that expire in April, but he said he does not know how long they had been in the store. He said the cases have sold for $6.99.
At Galaxy’s Edge, one bottle costs nearly $6. Or, six credits, if you want to stick with the Star Wars lingo.
WSFA 12 News has reached out to Tate’s Supermarket for more information on how the store acquired the bottles and if they are still available for purchase. We have also reached out to Disney for a comment.
Disney parks have been closed since mid-March due to COVID-19 concerns.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.