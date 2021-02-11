Actress Julie Andrews sends letter to Prattville theater students following director’s death

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A group of theater students at Prattville Christian Academy received a letter of encouragement from actress Julie Andrews following the loss of their play director.
The academy’s benefit play director Joey Fine died earlier this year from COVID-19. According to the school, he was in his second year in the roll.
Fine was working with the student cast of Mary Poppins, Jr. since August.
As the cast, comprised of students in grades 6-12, struggled to know that the “show must go on,” an idea was born when parent read an article about the British actress, who played Mary Poppins in the 1964 musical. According to the school, the parent was able to get in touch with Andrews’ manager, who sent a personal letter from Andrews.
The letter from Andrews reads:
“Hello Everybody!
Greetings to you all. A little bird told me that you have been working on a special benefit production of “Mary Poppins.” Great!
I am sending you warmest wishes for success. Do it in honor of Mr. Fine. He must have been a really nice guy.
Remember, also, to enjoy yourselves and give the audience the gift of this magical show.
With love,
Julie Andrews”
Joey’s wife, Tammy, said he would be proud of the students pressing on.
“Joey loved theatre, and he especially enjoyed working with this talented cast of kids from PCA,” said Tammy. “While we are very sad that he isn’t here to follow this production through, I know he would be so proud of these students for pressing on and pulling this show together.”
