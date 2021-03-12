More people may soon be eligible to get COVID vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A number of people in Alabama are frustrated about not being eligible to get the COVID vaccine. This comes as the state is ramping up the number of doses available and number of vaccination sites in the state.
The message from top health leaders is stay patient and remain optimistic. A top health leader says those who are under 65 years old or have chronic diseases you could be up for those shots.
“Getting a little more vaccine will certainly help. Also mobilizing our national guard to address some counties with more vulnerability [such as] poverty, transportation. I think all of these factors play into the decision,” Landers said.
Yesterday, Dr. Sarah Nafziger with UAB said she believed there could be an expansion of eligibility in weeks not months. Dr. Landers said that decision will be made very soon. Tomorrow we will be getting our weekly update from State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
