Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Report: Tallapoosa County funeral home, crematorium burns down

Alabama Funeral Homes and Cremation Centers in Camp Hill caught fire on Dec. 2, 2021.
Alabama Funeral Homes and Cremation Centers in Camp Hill caught fire on Dec. 2, 2021.(Source: Cliff Williams with Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc.)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - The (Alexander City) Outlook reports that Alabama Funeral Homes and Cremation Centers burned down Thursday.

The building is located at 21927 Highway 280 in Camp Hill. Multiple area fire departments responded to the blaze.

Photos published in The Outlook show the building engulfed in flames and the roof destroyed.

Owner Joseph Dean III told the newspaper everyone is safe, saying “Everybody that was living and unliving is fine — all of that’s fine.”

Dean said the funeral home will continue operating as normal through other locations.

“Business will continue as normal through Fredrick Dean in Opelika,” he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Collins was reunited with her family following her 11-day disappearance.
Alabama woman speaks out following 11-day disappearance
Authorities say two Wilcox County deputies were shot and the suspect is dead in the Yellow...
Retired deputy and suspect dead in Wilcox County incident
Chelsey Renee Riddle is accused of trying to stab one man at a Prattville hotel and then...
Police: Woman attacked man at Prattville hotel, stabbed another at gas station
Woman at center of death investigation identified
Former Troy City Schools bookkeeper Sherry Hassey Tucker, 53, of Ramer, has been convicted and...
Former bookkeeper convicted, sentenced for stealing from Troy City Schools

Latest News

Mild and dry through the weekend... rain returns for next week!
Unseasonably warm weather sticks around through the weekend
Caring for Citizens of Alabama hosts community food drive.
Caring for Citizens of Alabama benefits from Montgomery Area Food Bank
H-2 Pharma ribbon cutting
H-2 Pharma LLC ribbon cutting in Montgomery
Caring for Citizens of Alabama among those that rely on food bank
Caring for Citizens of Alabama among those that rely on food bank