Report: Tallapoosa County funeral home, crematorium burns down

CAMP HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - The (Alexander City) Outlook reports that Alabama Funeral Homes and Cremation Centers burned down Thursday.

The building is located at 21927 Highway 280 in Camp Hill. Multiple area fire departments responded to the blaze.

Photos published in The Outlook show the building engulfed in flames and the roof destroyed.

Owner Joseph Dean III told the newspaper everyone is safe, saying “Everybody that was living and unliving is fine — all of that’s fine.”

Dean said the funeral home will continue operating as normal through other locations.

“Business will continue as normal through Fredrick Dean in Opelika,” he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

