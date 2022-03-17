Advertise
Police nab 2 goats that burglarized Alabama church

Deputies with the Autauga County Sheriff's Office pulled up to the scene at Bethesda Church...

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police never know what they’re going to encounter when they respond to a call, and that was certainly the case Wednesday when deputies dispatched to a church alarm notification found a couple of wild animals, literally.

Deputies with the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office pulled up to the scene at Bethesda Church where they found the front glass door had been shattered.

Officers quickly found the culprits - two goats - in the church kitchen. One was standing on top of a freezer while the other was wondering around the room.

“Goats Need Jesus Too!” the sheriff’s office joked. “We have to say this is a First here in Autauga County to find goats in a church!”

The goats have since been wrangled up by their owner and returned to their home.



Posted by Autauga County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 17, 2022

