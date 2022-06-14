Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

National Flag Day honors American symbol of freedom

American Flags
American Flags(WAFB)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday, June 14th, is National Flag Day! The day honors the American flag and commemorates the date in 1777 when the United States approved the design for its first national flag.

Everything about the American flag represents an important feature of our country. The stripes represent the 13 colonies. The stars stand for the 50 states of the union. Even the colors have meaning. Red is for hardiness and valor, white stands for purity and innocence, and blue for vigilance, perseverance, and justice.

The Alabama National Fair has a program to ensure flags are correctly handled when they can no longer be flown. From now until the Alabama National Fair starts in the fall, the fair is collecting American flags that have reached the end of their lives. The flags will be stored until an official retirement/burning ceremony happens on the fair’s last day.

A flag disposal box is set up outside the fair office at the Garrett Coliseum.

“The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning,” according to the U.S. Flag Code.

National Flag Day has been observed since 1916, when President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation deeming June 14th as flag day.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
Two men are dead, and another is fighting for his life after separate shootings in Tuskegee.
2 dead, 1 injured in separate Tuskegee shootings
Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Friday night.
Montgomery police identify victim in Friday’s fatal shooting
Wesley Van Horn
Alabama man among 31 people arrested near Idaho pride event
Brundidge police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a park. (File photo)
Man found shot to death in Brundidge park Sunday

Latest News

Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing boy.
Montgomery police searching for missing boy
A large proposed subdivision off Vaughn Road has drawn criticism from Pike Road residents for...
Vote on rezoning for proposed Pike Road subdivision tabled
It will be pushing dangerously hot this week. Be sure to practice heat safety.
First Alert: Heat wave in progress for Alabama
A local organization committed to connecting Alabamians with Ukrainian orphans is sharing about...
Alabama organization offering aid to Ukrainian orphans