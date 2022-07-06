Man accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Pike County jail

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was arrested in Pike County Wednesday morning after authorities say he broke into the county jail and attempted to smuggle drugs inside.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said 28-year-old Gary Wayne Ewing of Pike County has been charged with promoting prison contraband, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.

Thomas said Ewing used bolt cutters to get through the fence of the jail and climb onto the roof. The sheriff said Ewing tried to sneak straws stuffed with marijuana, tobacco and crystal meth through the grates of the windows of the jail.

Large straws full of marijuana, tobacco, and crystal meth were confiscated by a man who attempted to smuggle them inside the Pike County Jail. (WSFA 12 News)

Ewing was out on bail on a controlled substance charge. That charge has been revoked. He is now in the Pike County Jail on $35,000 bail.

“Because people go to jail doesn’t mean they stop running scams,” Thomas said. “They still attempt to get cellphones, drugs, and tobacco into jails. It’s just a constant challenge. We’re operating the oldest jail in the state of Alabama but we are hoping that by the first of the year we will be in our new facility which will cut down on a lot of this.”

