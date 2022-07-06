Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Pike County jail

Gary Wayne Ewing is accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Pike County's jail.
Gary Wayne Ewing is accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Pike County's jail.(Source: Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was arrested in Pike County Wednesday morning after authorities say he broke into the county jail and attempted to smuggle drugs inside.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said 28-year-old Gary Wayne Ewing of Pike County has been charged with promoting prison contraband, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.

Thomas said Ewing used bolt cutters to get through the fence of the jail and climb onto the roof. The sheriff said Ewing tried to sneak straws stuffed with marijuana, tobacco and crystal meth through the grates of the windows of the jail.

Large straws full of marijuana, tobacco, and crystal meth were confiscated by a man who...
Large straws full of marijuana, tobacco, and crystal meth were confiscated by a man who attempted to smuggle them inside the Pike County Jail.(WSFA 12 News)

Ewing was out on bail on a controlled substance charge. That charge has been revoked. He is now in the Pike County Jail on $35,000 bail.

“Because people go to jail doesn’t mean they stop running scams,” Thomas said. “They still attempt to get cellphones, drugs, and tobacco into jails. It’s just a constant challenge. We’re operating the oldest jail in the state of Alabama but we are hoping that by the first of the year we will be in our new facility which will cut down on a lot of this.”

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery woman says she is grateful to be alive after her home was sprayed with gunfire...
Montgomery woman speaks out after her home was shot into
Montgomery police found a fatal shooting victim in the 1300 block of N. Ripley Street on July...
Police chief responds to weekend violence in Montgomery
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Lauren Calvin Haggard Sr., 33, is charged with capital murder...
Toddler’s death prompts Montgomery capital murder arrest
Sebrina Martin is running for Montgomery County family court judge.
Montgomery family judge nominee facing ballot controversy
Founder and owners of Red's Little School House in Grady sharing a bittersweet moment on their...
Well-known restaurant in Montgomery County closes its doors

Latest News

Heat + humidity will make it feel how hot tomorrow?!
Heat + humidity will make it feel how hot tomorrow?!
Thousands of military veterans will each have their turn carrying the same flag on a 3,100 mile...
American flag from U.S. Capitol in Birmingham for The World Games 2022
ALEA troopers investigate 8 traffic fatalities, 8 boating crashes over July 4th holiday
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers reports Christina Thurman is back in custody.
Capital murder suspect who escaped Alabama detention facility recaptured