Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Tad Moore and his hickory golf clubs

Tad Moore has an international business in full swing. He makes hickory shaft golf clubs and...
Tad Moore has an international business in full swing. He makes hickory shaft golf clubs and sells them all over the world.(WSFA)
By Judd Davis
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tad Moore has been around the game of golf ever since he could walk.

“My whole family played golf,” said Moore, who owns Tad Moore Golf.

While he loved to play, Moore also took an interest in a different part of the game.

“I got into watching the guy who took care of the clubs at the golf course. That was kind of interesting and I wanted to see if I could do it. That’s what got me into making golf clubs,” Moore said.

He got into the golf business in the late 80′s. After decades in the business, his friend gave him a challenge he couldn’t pass up.

“My friend said to me one night at St. Andrews, you make all those clubs for tour players, so you can certainly make a wood shaft club,” Moore said.

That’s how it started.

“We get our hickory up in Tennessee so the stuff weighs more than a modern shaft of steel or graphite. The clubs are a little heavier but they have a great response and feel,” Moore added.

Making a hickory shaft club is different.

“I can build a modern golf club like wood or a putter in 10 minutes. This takes three days,” Moore said.

It’s quite a process.

“We start with a perfectly round dowel 7/8 inches in diameter. When it comes out it has a taper. So this is how you get the flex. Then you put it into an old pencil sharpener and we turn this so it fits into the head,” Moore said.

Tad Moore has an international business in full swing. He makes hickory shaft golf clubs and...
Tad Moore has an international business in full swing. He makes hickory shaft golf clubs and sells them all over the world.(WSFA)

After that it’s stained and all the finishing details are done by hand. Then, these clubs could end up anywhere.

“We also sell to New Zealand, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, the UK, Canada, just about anywhere people play golf, they’re now starting to experience hickory golf.”

Tad Moore Golf does almost all of its business online but you can visit the shop in Selma. Moore hopes to have an indoor hitting area and a putting green in the near future.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Brett Savage and his family. He was a communications technician with the Alabama...
Deatsville man killed in forestry commission workplace accident
An illegal moonshine still in Bullock County is now out of business.
Moonshine operation shut down in Bullock County
Photos of two-year-old Lauren Haggard Jr. reveal his big smile and personality.
Uncle of slain Montgomery 2-year-old speaks out
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Lauren Calvin Haggard Sr., 33, is charged with capital murder...
Toddler’s death prompts Montgomery capital murder arrest
Scene Photo - Houston County Shooting 07/07/22
One dead after early morning shooting in Houston County

Latest News

The Kyiv City Ballet (www.kcbtheater.com), under the artistic direction of Ivan Kozlov,...
Ballet company from Ukraine capital to debut in U.S., stop in Montgomery
Local sunflower field in Auburn opens for second year to public
Local sunflower field in Auburn opens for second year to public
Dr. Tommie 'Tonea' Stewart reunites with former student Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
VIDEO: Alabama State legend has emotional TODAY reunion with former student
Lindsay Fincher, of Wedowee, has been crowned Miss Alabama 2022.
Lindsay Fincher crowned Miss Alabama