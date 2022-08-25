Man charged in Luverne murder investigation

LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with murder in a Luverne shooting investigation.

According to the Luverne Police Department, Jerico Merrel Nickerson, 41, of Grady, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Marquise Lamond Randle Jr., of Luverne. Authorities said Randle was shot and killed in the area of Liptrot Street on August 16.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Luverne police at 335-2406.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.