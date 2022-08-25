Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man charged in Luverne murder investigation

Jerico Merrel Nickerson is charged with murder in connection to a Luverne shooting.
Jerico Merrel Nickerson is charged with murder in connection to a Luverne shooting.(Source: Luverne Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with murder in a Luverne shooting investigation.

According to the Luverne Police Department, Jerico Merrel Nickerson, 41, of Grady, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Marquise Lamond Randle Jr., of Luverne. Authorities said Randle was shot and killed in the area of Liptrot Street on August 16.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Luverne police at 335-2406.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Court documents shed light on Perry Hooper Jr.’s arrest
After fights break out, MPS announces changes to athletic events
Hamlet was officially charged for the crime spree and taken to the Montgomery County Detention...
Man faces over 2 dozen charges after Montgomery crime spree
Alabama native Rodney Rushing's family is working with the U.S. Embassy in Belize and local...
Alabama retiree murdered in Belize
Ja’Kaleb Spell and a 16-year-old are charged with capital murder in the shooting death of...
2 including teen charged in weekend homicide investigation

Latest News

Strong storms caused power outages in several central Alabama counties Thursday evening.
750 customers without power in Montgomery, Alabama Power says
12 Talk: Tuskegee National Night Out
12 Talk: Tuskegee National Night Out
Historic flooding in parts of the South
Historic flooding in parts of the South
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be alert of a man impersonating a cop.
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man impersonating cop; stopped woman on Hwy. 280