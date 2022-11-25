Advertise
One man dead after fatal crash on Alabama Hwy. 14 in Loachapoka

One man is dead after a fatal crash in Loachapoka on Thanksgiving.
One man is dead after a fatal crash in Loachapoka on Thanksgiving.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WTVM) - One man is dead after a fatal crash in Loachapoka on Thanksgiving.

The crash happened on November 24 on Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188 in Loachapoka.

According to the Lee County Coroner’s Office, the crash claimed the life of a 53-year-old male. His identity has not yet been released.

Officials say one person was airlifted to a Columbus hospital.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the wreck. Stay with us as we gather more details on the wreck.

