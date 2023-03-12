Nitro Extreme coming to Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - Nitro Extreme is bringing their show to Dothan Mar. 16-19. The event is for auto sports fanatics and features adrenaline-rushing elements, speed, wheelies, obstacles, burning rubber, fire stunts, and so much more.

The show is action-packed from start to finish. From cars balancing on their sides while spinning, monster trucks going full throttle while tearing up the arena, and some of the most daring motorcycle jumps performed, the show will feature the fiercest stunts that will impress even the toughest audience.

Nitro Extreme (Nitro Extreme)

The event will take place in the parking lot at the Wiregrass Commons Mall, located at 900 Commons Dr. in Dothan.

Schedule of events

March 16 - Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

March 17 - Friday: 7:30 p.m.

March 18 - Saturday: 4:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

March 19 - Sunday: 2:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Nitro Extreme (Nitro Extreme)

The show will display nearly two hours of entertainment full of heart-racing excitement. In addition, special souvenir items, such as T-shirts, will be available for purchase.

Nitro Extreme (Nitro Extreme)

Tickets for the shows can be purchased in advance through the website nitroextreme.com

For more information about the Nitro Extreme Tour, visit the website: nitroextreme.com or call 941-704-8572.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.