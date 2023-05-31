Advertise
Montgomery firefighters battle 5 house fires over 4 days

According to releases from Montgomery Fire Rescue officials, five fires have happened over the...
According to releases from Montgomery Fire Rescue officials, five fires have happened over the course of the last four days- from Sunday to Wednesday morning.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery firefighters have battled several house fires over the last four days.

According to releases from Montgomery Fire Rescue officials, five fires have happened over the last four days- from Sunday to Wednesday morning.

MFR said the first fire happened on Carriage Brook Road around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. Flames could be seen coming from the multi-story home when firefighters arrived. A 41-year-old man was found inside the house and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of secondary burns.

An East Montgomery neighborhood is rallying around a family who experienced a house fire on Monday. That fire took place in the 8000 block of Faith Lane. Pictures of the fire show flames shooting from above the home’s garage.

MFR says one person was inside the home on Faith Lane at the time of the fire but evacuated before they arrived.

Two fires took place on Tuesday, according to MFR. The first occurred on Malone Drive, which is located off Zelda Road. The fire was found inside the home’s garage and was quickly extinguished. The second fire Tuesday happened around 8 p.m. on Oak Forest Drive, MFR said in a release. During that fire, a person was found inside the home but unharmed.

The fifth fire took place early Wednesday morning. According to MFR, firefighters were called to a home on Barnes Street. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the house when firefighters arrived. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

All five of the fires are under investigation by the Bureau of Investigations, MFR added. Potential causes have not been released.

