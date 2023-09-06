1 of 2 suspects in teen’s Aug. 25 Montgomery murder arrested after photo released

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has made an arrest in the Aug. 25 murder investigation of a 15-year-old boy.

Saquavion Denard, 19, of Montgomery, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with capital murder for the shooting death of the unnamed victim.

Denard is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

In addition to the capital murder charge, Denard is also charged with two counts of first degree robbery that happened Monday around 10:20 p.m., in the 500 block of Eastdale Road South, MPD said.

The arrest comes hours after Central Alabama CrimeStoppers released a photo of two suspects sought in the minor’s homicide. The identity of the second suspect is still unknown.

MPD asks that anyone with information that can help identify or locate the pictured suspect contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867, or toll free 1-833-251-7867. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the P3-tips app.

Two unknown suspects sought for their involvement in Aug. 25 shooting in Montgomery (Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

According to MPD, units responded to the 4800 block of Park Towne Way around 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 in reference to a subject shot.

At the scene, police and fire medics located a juvenile with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced dead.

MPD said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. The victim’s name and possible motive have not been released.

