Montgomery County DA vows to make example of youth violence suspects

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey is coming down hard on the unsettling violent crime involving juveniles that has spiked over the last six weeks. Bailey says the murder of 14-year-old Jaquerria Timmons will be a wakeup call for anyone with criminal intentions, regardless of age.

“We are going to make some examples out some of these individuals,” Bailey warned. “We will let this community know this isn’t going to be tolerated. For the next person who is thinking about doing this, they better think twice."

Bailey will seek to move the unnamed murder suspect from juvenile court to state court, but it’s a lengthy process. He asked the Montgomery Police Department to expedite its investigation. He will present that evidence to a judge who will make the final determination.

“In order to do that, we would have to present evidence in the case that the juvenile is involved in the crime, that it was a violent crime and has a criminal history that would support the decision to try them as an adult,” the district attorney explained.

Bailey feels strongly this case should be heard in state court, reserving the juvenile justice system for youthful offenders who make bad judgment calls.

“It was set up for a child that makes a mistake, that shoplifts, steals, or commits a juvenile offense," Bailey stated. “I don’t think it was set up for kids who go out and commit premeditated murder.”

He’s also calling all parents, guardians, teachers, and grandparents on the carpet to take control of their children’s lives. Most importantly, Bailey offers his support to make that happen.

“Parents have a responsibility. Every single parent, grandmother – whoever they are, right now need to be going through their child’s social media, going through their belongings at home,” Bailey instructed. “If they find a gun, they need to get it out of the house. If they find drugs in the house, they need to get it out of the house. If they need help, call me. We will do it for them. Every parent in this city has a responsibility.”

In less than seven weeks, a student was shot at Lee High School by another student who admitted to pulling the trigger. A student at Capitol Heights Middle School was killed in her home during a drive by shooting, and earlier Monday armed juveniles attempted to gain entry to McKee Middle School, firing shots outside.

Bailey says the recent spike in youth violence weighed heavy on his mind Monday night as he comforted a scared student that participates in his iLead program.

“In the back of mind," he said, "I am wondering who is going to be the next person.”

