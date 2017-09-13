Michael Sentance resigns as Alabama schools superintendent

Alabama State Superintendent Michael Sentance has resigned amid controversy and criticism from the State Board of Education and others in education.

According to Gov. Kay Ivey's office and the Alabama Department of Education, Sentance handed in his resignation on Wednesday.

“I am humbled and appreciative of the opportunity to serve as state superintendent in Alabama,” Sentance said in a statement. “There are many good things happening in public education in this state. My hope is that Alabama makes educating all children the state’s highest priority, allowing the state to make significant educational gains and truly becoming the jewel of the south that it has the ability to become.”

A board meeting to discuss Sentence’s contract was scheduled for Thursday.

On Tuesday, 2,000 members of the Jefferson County Chapter of the American Federation of Teachers called Sentence’s year on the job, “a dismal failure”. The chapter said because Sentence had never been a teacher, principal, or superintendent, he didn’t have the experience to lead the state’s schools.

The group also called for the board to terminate him.

Initially, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said she wanted to give Sentance more time on the job and felt as if he deserved it.

Following Sentance's evaluation by members of the state board, Ivey shifted her thinking saying, "Well, obviously some information has come up since then so I'll be reviewing all that."

In August 2016, Sentance became the new leader for Alabama public schools. At the time, the State Department of Education was under a cloud of controversy surrounding key board members’ involvement in running an alleged smear campaign on well-known superintendent candidate Craig Pouncey.

In January, the state board began the first steps in the takeover of the Montgomery Public School System, one that Sentance would be instrumental in.

Sentance described the intervention in a recent interview as the broadest, most ambitious state intervention in department history, an approach to fundamentally improve the district’s performance.

Rep. Craig Ford, D-Etowah County, released an editorial Tuesday expressing his opinion on whether Sentance should be fired. In the editorial, Ford stated Sentance had "failed to communicate adequately with his employer, been disrespectful and insubordinate to his employer and failed to take responsibility for his office's actions and mismanaged public funds."

