AEA wins temp. restraining order in Montgomery schools intervention

The Alabama Education Association, Alabama’s teacher’s union, filed a complaint against Montgomery Public School intervention officials Wednesday, and a judge granted them a temporary restraining order.More >>
Ten Montgomery Public Schools students have been tapped as among the 16,000 Semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program.More >>
Alabama State Superintendent Michael Sentance has resigned amid controversy and criticism from the State Board of Education and others in education.More >>
Cyber security is top of mind for many after the recent data breach of credit bureau Equifax that could affect as many as 143 million Americans' sensitive data.More >>
Birmingham Southern College today announced they're cutting their tuition almost in half to attract more students.More >>
Due to the Tropical Storm Warning schools in and around Alabama were closed Monday. While some will reopen Tuesday others will remain closed another day. Since weather conditions are so different across the state it is the responsibility of each systems superintendent to decide if they will close.More >>
Prattville is a very special place for a lot of people. For one teacher at the Prattville Primary School, it's the town she has called home her entire life. Her name is June Lambert.More >>
The Selma City School Board named Dr. Avis Williams as its new superintendent Thursday evening.More >>
A Montgomery High School JROTC program and their parents are working to collect items for Hurricane Harvey victims.More >>