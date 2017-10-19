3 fires inside Montgomery high school set intentionally

Montgomery officials say the three fires set inside Lee High School were intentional and investigators are questioning two suspects.

According to Martha Earnhardt with the Montgomery Department of Public Safety, fire investigators confirmed Thursday that all three of the fires are arson.

The two suspects being questioned have not been named and no charges have been filed against them, Earnhardt says.

Firefighters responded to the school Wednesday afternoon after receiving a call of a fire. When they arrived at the school they found three fires, one in the stairwell and two in each of the bathrooms.

No one was injured and fire damage was limited to scorch marks, according to officials.

