Family of teen injured during arrest meets with SBI, spokesman says

Angela Williams, Ulysses Wilkerson’s mother, said she is devastated and horrified at her son’s injuries and wants the officers responsible to be held accountable. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Troy Police Department and Alabama State Bureau of Investigation have yet to release video of the Dec. 23 arrest that led to a 17-year-old's hospitalization, despite an ultimatum from a family representative.

That representative, Kenneth Glasgow, said if officers' body camera footage wasn't released by Jan. 5, he would organize a "national rally."

Glasgow told WSFA 12 News Friday that Ulysses Wilkerson's family met Friday with the State Bureau of Investigation, which took over the investigation. Glasgow wasn't in the meeting but released a statement for the family.

"After the meeting with the SBI, we don't know any more today than when we first saw our son in the hospital," the family of Ulysses Wilkerson said. "The SBI paid attention to the petitions that were signed by a lot of people concerning the relationships between the judge, the district attorney, and the Troy Police Department."

Glasgow added that the SBI confirmed for the family that video exists but didn't show it to them.

Glasgow said he will continue to organize national awareness toward the case.

WSFA 12 News has requested a statement from SBI about the meeting. We are awaiting a comment.

On Dec. 26, SBI officials confirmed in a news release they were investigating the case at the request of Troy Police Chief Randall Barr.

"In order to protect the juvenile involved and the integrity of the investigation, no additional information will be released by SBI until this investigation is closed. The completed investigation will be turned over to Pike Co. District Attorney Tom Anderson for presentation to a Grand Jury," SBI said in the statement.

The Alabama NAACP has released a statement saying it supports the Wilkerson family's efforts to see the video.

“We support the local efforts of the community and the Pike County Branch of the NAACP. Not only do we want answers, but we want police officers to stop killing and brutally attacking our young children just because they can,” said Benard Simelton, president of the Alabama NAACP.

According to Troy police, officers saw the teen walk from behind a closed downtown business just before midnight that Saturday. Wilkerson allegedly fled on foot as the officers got out of their vehicle, then refused to put his hands behind his back when was apprehended.

Officers further stated he struggled and reached for his waistband as if reaching for a weapon. That prompted them to use physical force to restrain him.

Wilkerson was taken to an area hospital, then transported to a Birmingham hospital. According to CNN, Wilkerson's father said his son had brain swelling and a cracked eye socket.

In addition to Glasgow's push to raise national awareness, the Pike County branch of the NAACP says it will review the Troy Police Department's policies and procedures so similar incidents never happen again.

According to Troy police, Wilkerson is charged with obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.

