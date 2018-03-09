Pike Road files motions to AL Supreme Court over Georgia Washing - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Pike Road files motions to AL Supreme Court over Georgia Washington

By Morgan Young, Reporter
Connect
Town of Pike Road filed two motions to the Alabama Supreme Court Friday regarding the sale of Georgia Washington Middle School. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Town of Pike Road filed two motions to the Alabama Supreme Court Friday regarding the sale of Georgia Washington Middle School. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Two motions were filed to the Alabama Supreme Court Friday afternoon on behalf of the Town of Pike Road and Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone.

The two motions are an emergency petition of writ of mandamus and an emergency motion for an immediate stay of proceedings. These motions are in response to a lawsuit filed two weeks ago by the Alabama Education Association to place a temporary restraining order on the sale.

A circuit judge scheduled the hearing for the AEA’s lawsuit to be set for March 29. In the meantime, an injunction was filed that kept the sale from moving forward as the case pends. The motion for an immediate stay of proceedings aims to essentially cancel out the restraining order and allow the sale to move forward per authority of the Alabama Supreme Court. The petition of writ of mandamus aims to have the temporary restraining order case thrown out by the Supreme Court because Pike Road officials do not believe the plaintiffs on the lawsuit have any legal standing.

Pike Road officials requested their motions be expedited so they will have a definitive answer on the sale with enough time to prepare for the 2018-2019 school year.

In a written statement, Montgomery County Board of Education President Robert Porterfield, who has been vocal about his opposition to the sale said, “I am not surprised. We will continue moving forward, working for the best interest of the children of MPS.”

On Friday afternoon, WSFA 12 News received a copy of a letter sent out to MPS employees sent by Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Reginald Eggleston. The letter lays out the financial impact of selling Georgia Washington for the system, and also states the system will likely have to lay off 200 or more employees as early as May if the sale does not go through.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • EducationMore>>

  • Pike Road files motions to AL Supreme Court over Georgia Washington

    Pike Road files motions to AL Supreme Court over Georgia Washington

    Friday, March 9 2018 7:54 PM EST2018-03-10 00:54:52 GMT
    Town of Pike Road filed two motions to the Alabama Supreme Court Friday regarding the sale of Georgia Washington Middle School. (Source: WSFA 12 News)Town of Pike Road filed two motions to the Alabama Supreme Court Friday regarding the sale of Georgia Washington Middle School. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    Two motions were filed to the Alabama Supreme Court Friday afternoon on behalf of the Town of Pike Road and Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone.

    More >>

    Two motions were filed to the Alabama Supreme Court Friday afternoon on behalf of the Town of Pike Road and Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone.

    More >>

  • AL Assoc. of School Boards speaks out on guns in schools

    AL Assoc. of School Boards speaks out on guns in schools

    Friday, March 9 2018 7:19 PM EST2018-03-10 00:19:06 GMT
    The Alabama Association of School Boards is speaking out on what they think should be done about school safety. (Source: WSFA 12 News)The Alabama Association of School Boards is speaking out on what they think should be done about school safety. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    Just weeks ago, a gunman opened fire at a high school in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people and injuring others. Just days ago, there was yet another school shooting, only this time a little closer to home in Birmingham.

    More >>

    Just weeks ago, a gunman opened fire at a high school in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people and injuring others. Just days ago, there was yet another school shooting, only this time a little closer to home in Birmingham.

    More >>

  • Letter to all MPS employees cautions of possible layoffs

    Letter to all MPS employees cautions of possible layoffs

    Friday, March 9 2018 6:00 PM EST2018-03-09 23:00:26 GMT
    The CFO of the Montgomery Public Schools intervention warned employees Friday of potential layoffs. (Source: WSFA 12 News)The CFO of the Montgomery Public Schools intervention warned employees Friday of potential layoffs. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    The chief financial officer of the Montgomery Public Schools intervention issued an advisory to each of the school system's employees Friday ahead of their spring break.

    More >>

    The chief financial officer of the Montgomery Public Schools intervention issued an advisory to each of the school system's employees Friday ahead of their spring break.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly