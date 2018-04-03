Chase suspect out of hospital, faces attempted murder charge

Law enforcement look over a vehicle involved in a chase Monday in Dallas County. (Source: S Idris Mambazo)

The suspect who led Alabama law enforcement on a high-speed chase near Selma Monday afternoon has been released from a hospital.

He's now facing charges including attempted murder, according to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson.

Details about the incident remain limited, and the suspect's name and a motive for the chase are still unclear.

Alabama State Troopers chased the suspect west on U.S. Highway 80 around 3:30 p.m., according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Special Agent Jason Ward.

The pursuit came to an end at the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Old Montgomery Hwy, not far from the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge and Selma city limits.

Photos from the scene showed a dark-color Nissan sedan with no rear tire and multiple bullet holes in the windows and windshield. Jackson said the suspect was airlifted to UAB Hospital for treatment.

The only thing known about the suspect is that they are from the Montgomery/ Lowndes County area.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

