Sheriff: Weather, weight of boat could be factors in deaths of 3 fishermen

Investigators working to determine what happened to the three fishermen (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Investigators are still working to determine what happened to three fishermen whose bodies were recovered in Thomas Mill Creek in Henry County.

Dive crews recovered the body of Timothy Arnold Evans on Friday and John White’s body was located on Sunday. The body of the third fisherman, Keith Price, was located on Monday along with the boat, according to Henry County Sheriff Will Maddox.

Maddox believes several things may have been a factor in the fisherman’s deaths including the weight of the boat, the weather and that none of the men had on life jackets.

The max weight of the boat was 400 pounds, according to Maddox. Witnesses said when the boat was initially leaving the dock, it appeared to be sitting low in the water.

When the three men left the shore, it was windy and raining. Maddox estimates the wind gusts may have been around 14 mph.

While the investigation is continuing, Maddox says they may never know what happened for sure.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.