Sheriff: Weather, weight of boat could be factors in deaths of 3 - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Sheriff: Weather, weight of boat could be factors in deaths of 3 fishermen

Investigators working to determine what happened to the three fishermen (Source: WSFA 12 News) Investigators working to determine what happened to the three fishermen (Source: WSFA 12 News)
HENRY CO., AL (WSFA) -

Investigators are still working to determine what happened to three fishermen whose bodies were recovered in Thomas Mill Creek in Henry County.

Dive crews recovered the body of Timothy Arnold Evans on Friday and John White’s body was located on Sunday. The body of the third fisherman, Keith Price, was located on Monday along with the boat, according to Henry County Sheriff Will Maddox.

Maddox believes several things may have been a factor in the fisherman’s deaths including the weight of the boat, the weather and that none of the men had on life jackets.

The max weight of the boat was 400 pounds, according to Maddox. Witnesses said when the boat was initially leaving the dock, it appeared to be sitting low in the water.

When the three men left the shore, it was windy and raining. Maddox estimates the wind gusts may have been around 14 mph.

While the investigation is continuing, Maddox says they may never know what happened for sure.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • "I am sorry": Zuckerberg faces congressional inquisition

    "I am sorry": Zuckerberg faces congressional inquisition

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:21:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-04-10 18:18:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    More >>

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    More >>

  • Facebook puts ads on pages illegally selling animal parts

    Facebook puts ads on pages illegally selling animal parts

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:10 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:10:43 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-04-10 18:18:10 GMT
    (AP Photo). This screen grab from a Facebook group and photographed on a computer screen in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, shows what appears to be a bucket of tiger teeth offered for sale on a Facebook page. In a complaint filed with the Securitie...(AP Photo). This screen grab from a Facebook group and photographed on a computer screen in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, shows what appears to be a bucket of tiger teeth offered for sale on a Facebook page. In a complaint filed with the Securitie...
    Facebook is being accused of violating its responsibilities as a publicly traded company by failing to stop illicit traders using its service for illegal activity.More >>
    Facebook is being accused of violating its responsibilities as a publicly traded company by failing to stop illicit traders using its service for illegal activity.More >>

  • Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:17 PM EDT2018-04-10 18:17:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly