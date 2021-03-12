ADPH to update on state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts 9 a.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is expected to update the public Friday on the status of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and others will provide the latest information on mitigation efforts across the state and more starting at 9 a.m.
WSFA 12 News will carry that news conference on our website, mobile apps and on social media.
The number of vaccine doses available and vaccination sites across the state continues to expand. District Medical Officer for ADPH, Dr. Karen Landers, said in an interview Wednesday getting the vaccine to all Alabamians is top of mind.
Data from ADPH shows 1,176,914 people across the state have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine.
