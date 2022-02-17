Victim dies days after being shot in head in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have upgraded the charges in shooting following the victim’s death.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Saquavion Denard, 18, is charged with murder in the death of Jarvis Lockley.

The shooting happened on Saturday around 2:59 p.m. in the 3200 block of Virginia Pine Lane. At the scene, officers and medics found Lockley suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the arrest affidavit, Lockley suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

Coleman said Lockley was pronounced dead Wednesday.

Denard remains in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $1.5 million bail.

