Reapportionment committee get public input on congressional map options

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Governor Kay Ivey called lawmakers to return to Montgomery for a special legislative session next month. Lawmakers will use the time to make a new congressional map with two districts where a majority of voters are Black to comply with a Supreme Court decision. A committee of lawmakers met this afternoon to start this process.

The goal for lawmakers was to listen to the public on why their preferred version of the state’s congressional map should be adopted, and while just 12 maps are publicly available, the committee has a lot to review.

“I believe we have over 100 from as far away as France, so we are processing those as fast as possible,” said co-chair of the reapportionment committee, Rep. Chris Pringle, R.

Evan Milligan is a plaintiff in the Milligan v. Allen case. He says their preferred map does not crack Black voters into different districts.

“Actually, it keeps whole the 18 counties that form the core of the black belt. They’re either placed in district seven or district two,” said Milligan.

But there are other ideas on how to create a new congressional map. Leader of the Alabama Democratic Conference, Joe Reed, wants to keep a specific population in mind.

“There are prisoners in these districts, and these prisoners can’t vote,” said Reed. “And that’s going to reduce the voting-age population in these districts.”

Representation for plaintiffs in the Singleton v. Allen case also spoke in support of their proposed map.

“All of the black belt counties except for Barbour are in one district, not two but one district. And the second opportunity district is Jefferson County itself,” said lawyer Jim Blacksher.

The committee did not vote on maps today. They will accept more submissions until July 7th. Submissions can be sent to distrct@alsenate.gov

On July 13th, they will adopt a map to present during the special session. The special legislative session will start July 17th at 2:00 PM.

